CINCINNATI — Kenneth Kronholm had three saves for a shutout for Chicago Saturday and the Fire and Cincinnati each went scoreless in a 0-0 tie.
The Fire (9-12-11) had 16 shots and Cincinnati (6-22-4) had 10. Cincinnati had three shots on goal and Chicago had one.
Cincinnati drew two corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given one yellow card. Chicago drew nine corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given two yellow cards.
Both teams next play Sunday. Cincinnati hosts Orlando City, and the Fire host Toronto.
