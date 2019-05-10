MADRID — Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Friday after Marin Cilic withdrew because of food poisoning.
Cilic said he had a "terrible night" and would not be able to play in the quarterfinal match against the top-ranked Djokovic at the Magic Box.
Cilic had three-set wins in his first three matches in Madrid. He saved four match points in the opener against Martin Klizan, then beat Jan-Lennard Struff and Laslo Djere.
Djokovic was coming off comfortable two-set victories in his first two matches. He will next face either Roger Federer or Dominic Thiem.
Djokovic is seeking a third Madrid Open title, and his second of the season after winning the Australian Open.
