– Razo Khan woke up suddenly to the sight of assault rifles pointed at his face and to demands that he get out of bed and onto the floor.

Within minutes, the armed raiders had separated the men from the women and children. Then the shooting started.

As Khan was driven away for questioning, he watched his home go up in flames. Within were the bodies of two of his brothers and his sister-in-law Khanzari, who was shot three times in the head. Villagers who rushed to the home found the burned body of her 3-year-old daughter, Marina, in a corner of a torched bedroom.

The men who raided the family’s home that March night, in the district of Nader Shah Kot, were members of an Afghan strike force trained and overseen by the CIA in a parallel mission to the U.S. military’s, but with looser rules of engagement.

Ostensibly, the force was searching for militants. But Khan and his family had done nothing to put themselves in the cross hairs of the CIA-sponsored strike force, according to investigators.

It was clear that the raiding force had “committed an atrocity,” said Jan-mir Zazai, a member of the Khost Provincial Council who was part of the government investigating team. “Everyone we spoke to said they would swear on the innocence of the victims.”

At a time when the conventional Afghan military and police forces are being killed in record numbers across the country, the regional forces overseen by the CIA have managed to hold the line against the most brutal militant groups, including the Haqqani wing of the Taliban and also Islamic State group loyalists.

But the units have also operated unconstrained by battlefield rules designed to protect civilians, conducting night raids, torture and killings with near impunity, in a covert campaign that some Afghan and U.S. officials say is undermining the wider American effort to strengthen Afghan institutions.

Those abuses are actively pushing people toward the Taliban, the officials say. And with only a relatively small U.S. troop contingent left — and that perhaps set to drop further on President Donald Trump’s orders — the strike forces are increasingly the way that a large number of rural Afghans experience the American presence.

Many of the strike forces were officially put under the control of Afghan intelligence starting in 2012. But senior Afghan and international officials say that the two most effective and ruthless forces, in Khost and Nangarhar provinces, are still sponsored mainly by the CIA.

Those fighting forces, also referred to as counterterrorism pursuit teams, are recruited, trained and equipped by CIA agents or contractors who work closely with them on their bases, according to several current and former senior Afghan security officials, and the members are paid nearly three times as much as regular Afghan soldiers.

The Afghan ownership of those units is only nominal, a liaison relationship in which intelligence headquarters in Kabul has representatives on the mission for coordination. But the required preapproval for raids is often last-minute, or skipped until afterward, the officials say.

For months, the New York Times has investigated the human toll of the CIA-sponsored forces on communities. Times journalists researched frequent complaints — at times almost weekly — that these units had raided and killed civilians, and the Times went to the sites of half a dozen of their raids, often less than 24 hours after the force had left.

The investigation found details of a CIA mission with tactical successes that have come at the cost of alienating the Afghan population. One former senior Afghan security official bluntly accused the strike forces of war crimes.

Often, the raids that resulted in civilian deaths were carried out not far from police outposts or government offices, leaving those American-supported officials humiliated in the villages they had been trying to establish relationships with. And because the CIA-sponsored units often use English during operations, their abuses are even more directly equated with the American presence, though claims that U.S. agents have sometimes been on the missions have not been confirmed.

“The dilemma is this: The CIA needs to fight its wars in the shadows,” said Karl Eikenberry, a former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan who later served as U.S. ambassador to Kabul. “But when the U.S. also takes on the mission of state-building, then the contradictions between the two approaches — stealth, black ops and non-transparency vs. institution building, rule of law and accountability — become extraordinarily difficult to resolve, and our standing as a nation suffers.”

U.N. reports have expressed concern about civilian deaths and “consistent, credible accounts of intentional destruction of civilian property, illegal detention, and other abuses” by the units.

In the village of Nader Shah Kot, the provincial official who helped investigate the raid, Zazai, said the force’s impunity was alienating residents from the government and increasing support for the Taliban.

“If there had been arrests, if there had been justice, this wouldn’t continue like this,” Zazai said. “But there is absolutely no justice.”

U.S. defense officials in Washington say the CIA operations in Afghanistan are largely opaque to military generals operating in the war zone. The CIA’s level of partnership has been declining as the Afghan intelligence agency and its forces grow more mature, the officials said. But as U.S. military forces are set to draw down, the role of the CIA is only likely to grow in importance.

A spokeswoman for the CIA would not comment, nor would Afghans directly involved with the forces. Afghan security officials in Kabul tried to play down the level of the forces’ autonomy and the nature of their abuses. When pressed with details of specific cases, they did not respond.

The origin of CIA-sponsored strike forces in Afghanistan was in the early days of the U.S. invasion in 2001, when the United States allied with militia forces to help topple the Taliban regime.

Once the Taliban and al-Qaida started fleeing, often across the border into Pakistan, there was no organized Afghan force to create the needed lines of defense.

In the eastern province of Khost, largely under the influence of the Haqqani network, which had strong ties to al-Qaida, the CIA started organizing local militias into a force that could strike at insurgents as they tried to come in or out.

“These forces were created in border areas at first to stop al-Qaida fighters,” said Ghaffar Khan, a Czechoslovakia-trained police officer from Soviet times whom the CIA had recruited as one of the force’s first commanders.

It was meant to be a stopgap program. But the force proved so effective that it kept expanding to other parts of the country.

Khan said he believed the forces remained necessary, otherwise the defense against Haqqani-run suicide bombers would buckle, making it easier for attackers to reach Kabul. On the other hand, he said, their abuses were taking a toll.

In nearly every case examined by the Times, the victims’ families said they were at a loss for where to seek justice, or an explanation of why they had been raided. And nearly every government official in those areas expressed helplessness about the strike forces’ operations.