JAKARTA, Indonesia — Seven-time Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has taken the silver medal in the vault at the Asian Games.
The 43-year-old from Uzbekistan missed the gold medal by one-tenth of a point. She has already said she expects to compete in Tokyo in her eighth Olympics at 45.
Chusovitina competed in her first Olympics in Barcelona in 1992, where she won the team event for her only Olympic gold medal. She has represented the Soviet Union, Germany — where she moved to see treatment for her ill son — and her native Uzbekistan.
Yeo Seojeong of South Korea, who is 16, took gold and Pyon Rye Yong of North Korea won the bronze.
