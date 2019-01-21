CAMERON, Wis. — Residents of two Wisconsin communities gathered for a church service to give thanks for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl who was abducted and her parents were fatally shot.

Jayme Closs escaped from the man accused of holding her captive for nearly three months on Jan. 10. The suspect, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, is charged with kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents after breaking into their home near Barron on Oct. 15.

St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron held the funerals for James and Denise Closs . The church Sunday night held a happier service for residents of Barron and Cameron to celebrate the reuniting of the couple's daughter with her relatives.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says "we've done the impossible, and it starts with a 13-year-old girl and it ends with a community of 44,000 strong."