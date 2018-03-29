A City Council committee voted unanimously Thursday that the proposed site for a “Topless Tap House” in Minneapolis’ Warehouse District would violate a city law designed to keep a 500-foot buffer between sexually-oriented establishments and places of worship.

If the full council follows the lead of its zoning and planning committee, it will stop downtown nightclub owner Peter Hafiz from moving forward with his plan to build an adult entertainment bar in at 415 1st Ave. N., formerly the Imperial Room.

Former City Council member Gary Schiff argued on behalf of Hafiz that 3 Degrees Church, located at 119 N. 4th St, didn’t meet the city’s definition of a “religious place of assembly” because the nondenominational ministry operates out of an office building that also includes a radio station and Pizza Luce.

Using printouts of Google image searches for “church” and “mosque” in juxtaposition with photos from inside 3 Degrees office space, Schiff made the case that the 500-foot rule was created to protect structures specifically designed for worship, and that 3 Degrees office suite doesn’t fit under the ordinance language.

Nancy Aleksuk, pastor for 3 Degrees, disagreed, noting the church holds services twice weekly and receives tax exemptions from the state. Aleksuk said she’s ministered women who have previously worked in adult entertainment, and she opposed an establishment so close that members of her congregation would have to walk by it in order to get to church.

Earlier this month, the city’s zoning board of adjustment voted 5-4 to allow Hafiz’s topless bar. 3 Degrees appealed it to the council, which brought the matter in front of the Zoning & Planning committee this week.

After the hearing, Aleksuk said she was pleased by the vote.

“We’re not against people who choose to go to adult entertainment places. We’re not haters,” she said. “Just like we respect their right to operate and exist, we just are asking for that same right and respect toward our congregation members.”