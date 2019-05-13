CAIRO — Egyptian security officials say a civilian church guard has shot and killed a priest in Cairo in a personal dispute.
The officials say the quarrel broke out Monday in St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church in the Shubra el-Kheima district when the priest refused to give money to the guard to help him pay for his daughter's wedding. The guard was arrested after the shooting.
Christians make up around 10 percent of the population in Muslim-majority Egypt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Indian prime minister mocked for Pakistan airstrike gaffe
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been skewered by the opposition for going ahead with an airstrike in Pakistan on the mistaken belief that cloudy skies would help India's air force avoid radar detection.
World
Filipinos cast vote in midterm elections crucial to Duterte
Filipinos voted Monday in midterm elections highlighted by a showdown between President Rodrigo Duterte's allies who aim to dominate the Senate and opposition candidates fighting for checks and balances under a leader they regard as a looming dictator.
World
Saudi Arabia says 2 oil tankers damaged by sabotage attacks
Saudi Arabia said Monday two of its oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in attacks the previous day that caused "significant damage" to the vessels, one of them as it was en route to pick up Saudi oil to take to the United States.
World
Church guard in Egypt kills priest in personal dispute
Egyptian security officials say a civilian church guard has shot and killed a priest in Cairo in a personal dispute.
World
Thousands protest rape of 3-year-old in Indian Kashmir
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to protest the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl by a young neighbor who lured her to a school bathroom.