WATERBURY, Conn. — A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole $3,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note.
Police have released video of the man they say broke into Mount Olive AME Zion Church in Waterbury at about 1 a.m. Sunday and stole cameras, monitors and a microphone used to broadcast religious services.
Members of the congregation tell WVIT-TV he also left a note that said "Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me," and drew a little sad face.
Member Craig Smith says some members of the congregation heeded the note and prayed for the suspect at a later service.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to reach out to them.
