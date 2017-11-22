Gallery: Children's Gospel Mission brochure from the early 1980s, with the previous version Jesus of Jesus.

Gallery: File photo: Outside the church, the west wall of which we see behind Pastor Ann Sandell.

Gallery: File photo: Artist Jason Prigge of Minneapolis gives instructions to painter Daryn Warriner of Minneapolis, Wednesday, as the two work on a new rainbow mural on the side of The Childrens Gospel Mission and Love Power Church on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis.

Gallery: "Love Power" Jesus mural in Minneapolis' West Bank neighborhood seen from across the highway.

Time may be running out for the colorful mural of Jesus that overlooks Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.

Love Power Church, the congregation behind the landmark, will have to find a new home when its lease is up at the end of December, said senior pastor Rev. Janet Gullickson.

Gullickson said the landlord, Surinder Singh, plans to rent out the space around the time the Super Bowl is played on Feb. 4.

“We asked him if we could stay there and work around that, but no,” Gullickson said. “I asked him about the mural and he said that might have to come down before the Super Bowl.”

Singh, who could not be reached for comment, owns several parcels on Washington Avenue between the interstate and 15th Av. S., and told Gullickson he plans to tear down the building the church has rented for 18 years, she said.

“We kind of knew this was coming eventually,” said Gullickson, who is looking for a new space. “We’d like to still be in the city, because we have a food shelf and a clothing closet for the homeless.”

The “Love Power” Jesus mural in Minneapolis’ West Bank neighborhood.

The church also ministers to prisoners and supports street evangelism.

A painting of Jesus has graced the west wall of the building for decades, but a version of the giant image that’s now visible was first painted in 1997, two years after Love Power Church started renting the space. The mural includes a large rainbow, and a painting of Jesus with outstretched arms.

Gullickson said there are “no hard feelings” toward Singh, the landlord.

“We’ve had a really good relationship and friendship with him,” Gullickson said. “It was just about the money and his future plans, because he owns the whole block.”

Twitter: @adambelz