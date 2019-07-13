LIBSON, Maine — One Maine town is showing its moxie this weekend.
The Moxie Festival dedicated to the quirky soda gets underway in earnest Saturday with a parade, music and a chugging contest in Lisbon.
The creator of the quirky beverage was a Maine native, Dr. Augustin Thompson, whose brew was originally marketed "Moxie Nerve Foods" in Lowell, Massachusetts.
It's now the official beverage of Maine.
The polarizing soda is an acquired taste. The late Frank Anicetti said people may want to spit it out on the first try but that those who stick with it are rewarded "the true flavor of Moxie."
