MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials say chronic wasting disease has spread to Dunn County.
The Department of Natural Resources said Friday that a wild deer killed during the 2019 archery season near Menomonie has tested positive for the disease. The infection is the first detected in Dunn County.
Five wild deer have tested positive for CWD in neighboring Eau Claire County over the last two years.
Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. DNR officials are asking hunters in northwestern Wisconsin to turn in samples from any deer they kill in the region for CWD testing. A list of sampling stations can be found on the DNR’s website.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: Alaska AG tweets about check lawsuit deleted
The Latest on a lawsuit over a denied oil-wealth check in Alaska (all times local):
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks end slightly higher on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Home & Garden
5 Minnesota-made gift ideas for the home, from candles to quilts
Five ideas for locally made goods, crafted by Minnesota makers.
Variety
Syracuse U, shaken by racism, welcomes the holiday break
Benny Callahan didn't leave her dorm for two straight days this week.
Variety
US officials: Don't eat romaine grown in Salinas, Calif.
U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.