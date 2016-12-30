ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says chronic wasting disease has been discovered in a farmed deer herd in Crow Wing County.

The herd is made up of 33 mule deer and 100 white-tailed deer. Authorities say a pair of two-year-old female deer tested positive for the disease. They showed no clinical signs of illness.

The herd has been quarantined while animal health officials and the owner decide their next move.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health.