PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Christopher & Banks Corp. (CBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and severance costs, were 15 cents per share.
The women's clothing retailer posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 48 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBK
