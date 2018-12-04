PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Christopher & Banks Corp. (CBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and severance costs, were 15 cents per share.

The women's clothing retailer posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 48 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.

