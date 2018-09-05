PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Christopher & Banks Corp. (CBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 19 cents per share.

The women's clothing retailer posted revenue of $87.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 97 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.29.

