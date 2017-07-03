The governor and his family were easy to spot on the shimmering Jersey Shore, amid 10 miles of a state beach closed by a budget standoff, even from 1,000 feet above.

Andrew Mills, a 6-foot-3-inch photographer for the Star-Ledger, dangled out of a Cessna 152 two-seater and aimed his long lens at what looked like just dots on the sand. Following a hunch that with an empty Sunday morning schedule, Gov. Chris Christie might be indulging in some private holiday weekend sun on a beach he had ordered closed as part of a government shutdown, Mills fired away.

The hunch paid off.

“As we came back up, I’m looking, I’m like, ‘that’s him,’ there’s no doubt in my mind that’s him,” Mills said. He peered through his 400-millimeter lens and saw Christie looking right back at him. “When you make eye contact with someone, both you know and he knows what’s going on.”

Christie has been adamant that he had a right to the use the beach house at Island Beach State Park — it is an official governor’s residence — and that he was not going to cancel weeks of planning because of the shutdown.

When a reporter asked about his use of the home, Christie said: “That’s just the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have a residence.”

The photographs were yet another self-inflicted indignity, exposed by the news media, for a governor who long dreamed of the dignified office of the presidency. In 2011, photographs published by the Star-Ledger caught him using a state helicopter paid for by taxpayers to attend his son’s baseball game. Television cameras caught him in awkward celebrations in 2015 with Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys — a hated rival in New Jersey — Christie’s pale red sweater standing out in the luxury box surroundings.

The national spotlight on the images from the beach brought new attention to the political stalemate in Trenton, the state capital, where an impasse between Christie and some Democratic lawmakers over a new budget was the reason state parks and beaches, along with many other government services, were closed in the first place.

About 30,000 state employees were also ordered to stay home after the governor and state Assembly leader failed to reach agreement on the budget by Saturday, as the state constitution requires. The dispute is over Christie’s plan to give the state significant powers over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurer.

At the height of Christie’s popularity, when he was celebrated at home and nationally as one of the Republican Party’s brightest stars, Christie easily shrugged off seemingly damaging episodes, rarely giving any credence to concerns about political optics. Armed with a quick, sharp tongue and a brash sense of humor, his “sit down and shut up” tongue lashings were often praised as authentic and tough.

But now, with Christie having been battered by the George Washington Bridge scandal, a disastrous presidential bid and the lowest approval ratings of any governor in state history, his continued reliance on biting defensive humor is less endearing and more enraging.

“His rise to national prominence was that he had this reputation as a fighter, and that when he was fighting, he was on the side of the Everyman and the New Jersey taxpayer against the status quo,” said Kevin Madden, a Republican strategist and former senior adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. “I think the danger of the photos is that it undermines that.”

And referring to his approval ratings, Madden noted, “When you are at 15 percent, you are stripped of your political capital.”

As a firestorm erupted over the beach photographs, the governor’s office said that Christie had long been planning to use the shore house and that out-of-state relatives were visiting for the July 4th weekend.

Still, the images of Christie enjoying an empty beach on a perfect beach day infuriated his constituents, who were caught off guard and whose plans were upended.

The images drew immediate ridicule from friends and opponents.

“It’s beyond words,” said Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, a Republican who is running to replace him. “If I were governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches. We need to end the shutdown now. It’s hurting small businesses and ordinary New Jerseyans.”