ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christian-oriented theme park in central Florida that describes itself as "bringing the Bible to life" is laying off most of its workers.
The Holy Land Experience last week filed notice with the city of Orlando and state officials that it would be eliminating 118 positions. That represents most of the jobs at the theme park in Orlando's tourist corridor.
Holy Land Experience officials said in a letter that they were shifting focus from entertainment and theatrical productions to the park's Biblical Museum.
Theme parks officials said the layoffs would take place by mid-April. Employees will get a severance package based on their length of employment, the letter said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Court: Florida can't bar felons from vote over fines, fees
Florida cannot bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
National
US judge dismisses Huawei suit over government contracts ban
A federal judge in Texas has dismissed Chinese tech giant Huawei's lawsuit challenging a U.S. law that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment because of security concerns.
National
House impeachment manager from Texas endorses Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is looking ahead to the critical Super Tuesday primary slate with a new endorsement from a Texas congresswoman who served…
National
North Dakota regulators poised to approve pipeline expansion
North Dakota regulators were expected to take action Wednesday on a proposal to expand the capacity of the Dakota Access pipeline.
National
Christian theme park in Florida laying off most workers
A Christian-oriented theme park in central Florida that describes itself as "bringing the Bible to life" is laying off most of its workers.