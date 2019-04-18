Vice President Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian, has imparted graduation advice to a narrow slice of American students — those gaining degrees from religious colleges and military academies.

Since his inauguration in January 2017, he has addressed graduates at Notre Dame, Hillsdale College in Michigan, Grove City College in Pennsylvania, the Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Carefully screening his audiences has not inoculated Pence from backlash, however. Two years ago in South Bend, Ind., more than 100 Notre Dame students walked out as the vice president began to speak.

The latest sign that even Christian colleges are not safe spaces for Pence came last week, when Taylor University, an evangelical school in rural Indiana, announced that Pence would speak at the commencement ceremony on May 18. As a former governor and congressman of Indiana, Pence has a home-state advantage at Taylor, a school of about 2,500.

"Mr. Pence has been a good friend to the University over many years," said the school's president, Paul Lowell Haines, calling Pence "a Christian brother whose life and values have exemplified what we strive to instill in our graduates."

But the planned appearance has become a lightning rod in the debate over faith and politics. A Change.org petition asking the school to rescind the invitation had garnered nearly 5,000 signatures by early Thursday. Appeals to university leadership have been plastered across social media. Some are pledging to withhold donations.

"Not my Taylor. Not my Jesus," one signer wrote.

"Inviting Vice President Pence to Taylor University and giving him a coveted platform for his political views makes our alumni, faculty, staff and current students complicit in the Trump-Pence Administration's policies, which we believe are not consistent with the Christian ethic of love we hold dear," wrote the petition's author, Alex Hoekstra, who graduated from Taylor in 2007 and has held roles with the Democratic Party.

Alumnus Graham Hauser said, " 'Republican' isn't 'Christian' anymore and this administration has made it easier than ever to see that."

The blowback comes as Pence seeks to fend off criticism from Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend and upstart presidential contender, over the religious justifications for his social policies on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage. The Democrat has labeled Pence a "cheerleader of the porn star presidency." Pence dismissed what he called the "attacks on my Christian faith."

Meanwhile, Christian leaders and conservative news outlets closed ranks around Pence. Evangelist Franklin Graham concluded of Pence: "There couldn't be a better, more qualified, more inspirational speaker for graduates to hear from or a better example for them to follow in life."