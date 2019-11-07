NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian comedian John Crist has canceled his tour and a planned Netflix special is on hold after he acknowledged mistreating women.
Crist, who often skewers evangelical Christian culture in his skits and online videos, apologized in a statement released Thursday for treating "relationships with women far too casually, in some cases recklessly." He said he has sinned against God and women and hurt many people in the process.
In an article posted on the website for the Christian magazine "Charisma," anonymous women accused Crist of trying to kiss them and sending sexually explicit messages.
A Netflix spokesperson said Crist's special "I Ain't Prayin' For That," is on hold.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Walz heads to Fergus Falls for annual Governor's Deer Opener
Gov. Tim Walz heads to Fergus Falls for the 17th annual Governor's Deer Hunting Opener.
National
Texas governor opens homeless campsite amid feud with Austin
Texas' Republican governor said Thursday he is creating a homeless campsite on state land in the capital of Austin, escalating a battle with the city's liberal leaders over people living on the streets.
National
'A campaign of slander': Takeaways from impeachment witness
A senior State Department official offered some of the most pointed testimony to date in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, alleging that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani led a "campaign of slander" against the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, according to an interview transcript released by House investigators Thursday.
National
Saudi recruitment of Twitter workers reflects insider risks
Allegations that two former Twitter employees spied on users for the Saudi government have spotlighted the threat posed by insiders who exploit their access to…
Variety
Sally Dixon, pioneering curator and champion of avant-garde films, dies at 87
It says something about Sally Dixon's ambition and moxie that she learned to fly before she could legally drive. At 16, she took off in…