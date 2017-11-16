It's the tweet that launched a thousand tips.

Restaurant tips, that is. On Thursday night, supermodel Chrissy Teigen gave a big hello to Minneapolis on Twitter, announcing her presence here and that she was hungry.

Like the gracious Minnesotans that we are, hundreds (thousands?) of locals immediately tweeted back with their recommendations. Of course, one tip stuck out right away:

Her (classic) response:

Erotic, Chrissy? No, that's just a regular ol' Monday in Minnesota.

Another tweeted smartly notified her that there was an ice cream flavor named in her honor at the always-busy Milkjam Creamery.

So why is she looking for foodie finds in Minneapolis? Not sure. But the minute we get her Jucy Lucy and Milkjam review, we'll report back. Bon appétit, Chrissy!