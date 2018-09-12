BOSTON — Chris Sale pitched a scoreless inning for the Boston Red Sox in his first start since going on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.
Sale allowed a hit, struck out two and hit a batter before getting Toronto's Randal Grichuk to pop out to second and end the inning Tuesday night.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale, who hadn't pitched since Aug. 12, would only throw an inning or two with a maximum pitch count of 40. He threw 26 pitches before Brandon Workman took over for the second inning. Sale threw a few more pitches in the bullpen after.
Nathan Eovaldi replaced Workman to begin the third inning.
Chris Sale returns to Red Sox with scoreless inning vs Jays
