"Fargo" will return next year with one of comedy's biggest names in the lead role.

Chris Rock follows in the footsteps of Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton and Kirsten Dunst by joining the Emmy-winning FX series that has always been, at least partially, set in Minnesota. It's unclear how much of the fourth season will occur in our state as Rock will be playing the head of a crime syndicate based in Kansas City in the 1950s.

Noah Hawley, who oversaw the first three seasons, will return to take charge when production starts early next week; Joel and Ethan Coen remain as executive producers.

"I'm a fan of 'Fargo' and I can't wait to work with Noah," Rock said in a press release.

Rock recently wrapped up an international tour, his first in nine years, which included a stop in Minneapolis.