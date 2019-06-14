Chocolate-Chip Cricket Cookies

Makes 36 cookies.

Claire Simons, co-owner of local cricket farm 3 Cricketeers, uses this recipe, from the blog Bug Vivant, to make cricket-fortified chocolate-chip cookies. Ground cricket meal, known as cricket flour or cricket powder, is available online from cricket retailers and on Amazon. 3 Cricketeers (3cricketeers.com) sells its cricket powder on Saturdays at the Hopkins Farmers Market (16 9th Av. S., Hopkins).

• 1/2 c. cricket flour

• 1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened

• 3/4 c. sugar

• 3/4 c. packed brown sugar

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 eggs

•1 (12-oz.) pkg. semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Whisk cricket flour, flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl.

Beat together butter, sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Gradually mix in dry ingredients.

Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets.

Bake for 8 to 9 minutes, or until golden brown.

Allow cookies to cool on sheet for about 30 seconds, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.