NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

SunTrust Banks Inc., up $5.98 to $64.72

Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal to create a new bank valued at about $66 billion.

Tapestry Inc., down $5.83 to $33.48

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags fell short of Wall Street forecasts, including a surprise decline in Kate Spade sales.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc., down $2.05 to $66.79

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains reported mixed financial results and a key sales measure fell short of forecasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $59.72 to $585.78

The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street forecasts on strong sales and gave a positive outlook for a key sales measure.

Twitter Inc., down $3.36 to $30.80

The social media company gave a weak revenue forecast for the first quarter and said it expects expenses to jump 20 percent in 2019.

Hanesbrands Inc., up $3.14 to $18.71

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker reported better-than-expected financial results, with a strong sales increase at its Champion brand.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $3.46 to $54.25

The prescription drug distributor beat fiscal second-quarter forecasts and raised its profit forecast for 2019.

Kellogg Co., down $3.32 to $55.84

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles reported sales that fell short of Wall Street forecasts and gave a disappointing outlook.