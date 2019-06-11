Chip Wade is the host, designer and contractor on the HGTV series "Elbow Room," specializing in renovation, landscaping, construction and customizing spaces. Wade joined staff writer Jura Koncius for the Washington Post's Home Front online chat. Here is an edited excerpt.

Q: My husband and I are just finishing a renovation. The backyard was not included in the renovation, so we're starting from scratch. The space is long and narrow, and we'll need to park a car there, but there is definitely space for an eating and lounging area, too. Any advice on where to start?

A: How you start a project might be the most important part. Whether you're dealing with an interior or exterior space, it's best to start with a scaled drawing. This doesn't have to be created from a fancy computer program, but it does need to be accurate. Having correct dimensions is the best way to figure out a starting point for the best layout. From there, you can get more creative.

Q: I need to replace my gutters. They are old and regularly fill with the detritus from my neighbor's pine trees. I'm very confused by the options of gutter guards. Do they really work? I've always cleaned my own gutters but am now of an age where doing this is not wise.

A: Yes, gutter guards do work, but not all of them. The less-expensive screens are not effective for pine needles. The needles just go right through, and the screens just hold them captive, causing more of a dam. Look for the more solid, full-coverage gutter guards; those are worth it.

Q: Deer eat all my flowers, but I have shrubs they don't touch. Are there any annuals or perennials that will add color to the front of my house that deer won't eat?

A: Deer really like narrow-leafed evergreens. They do not, however, like plants with strong fragrances or ones that have a toxicity. Plants that are beautiful and have strong toxins include foxgloves, daffodils and poppies. Plants with a strong fragrance such as herbs and rosemary are great choices.

Q: Part of my house has vinyl siding, and power-washing doesn't really get all the mold off. Any other ideas?

A: You need to apply a cleaning agent to the siding before trying to blast it off with a pressure washer. The cleaning agent will help with the mold and mildew stains. You can even use a mild homemade vinegar and water solution to do pretty much the same thing.

Q: What's the best-looking, longest-lasting wood fencing?

A: This is very much a personal choice, but I love the look of cedar post fencing. There are also some new products out made of aluminum that last forever, are lightweight and look just like wood.

Q: We need to redo the exterior of our home and want to give it a more mid-century vibe (it's from 1951 but kind of bland). Aesthetically, Hardie board seems to give us more of the vibe we want than the vinyl options we've looked at, but I'm not sure how I feel about committing to a product that would have to be painted every now and then. What do you think?

A: If you can afford it, I would go with cement siding (Hardie) over vinyl, no question. When properly primed and painted, it can last for 20 or more years without maintenance. Plus it looks substantially more high-end.