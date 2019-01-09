PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Three Chinese warships have arrived in Cambodia on a four-day visit meant to strengthen already close ties.
Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesman Gen. Chhum Socheat said the ships with nearly 700 crewmen docked Wednesday at the port of Sihanoukville. He said 17 warships in all have visited Cambodia over nine visits in recent years.
Cambodia has grown increasingly close to China in recent years as the government of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen has become estranged from the United States, which is critical of his authoritarian rule.
In 2016, Cambodia hosted its first major naval and ground joint exercises with Chinese forces.
