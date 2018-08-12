NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's wildlife authority says a Chinese tourist died after he was attacked by a hippo as he was taking pictures on the shores of Lake Naivasha in the Rift Valley.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement Sunday that another Chinese tourist was injured in the incident Saturday night and received treatment in the local hospital in Naivasha, 91 kilometers (56 miles) miles southeast of Nairobi.

Wildlife service spokesman Paul Udoto said the circumstances are not clear in which the two Chinese were attacked. He said attacks on tourists are rare because they are usually protected by guides.

He said hippos and lone buffalos pose the greatest danger to humans and there have been many attacks in which civilians and even rangers have lost their lives.