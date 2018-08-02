– A well-known Chinese Buddhist leader has been accused of sexually harassing at least two female disciples, in one of the most prominent #MeToo cases to emerge in China.

In a 95-page document that circulated on social media this week, two male monks accused Xuecheng, the abbot of Longquan Monastery in Beijing and a powerful religious official, of sending explicit messages and making unwanted advances toward women.

"We find that great social crises are lurking behind Xuecheng's illegal actions," the monks, Du Qixin and Liu Xinjia, wrote.

Xuecheng, 50, who is also secretary-general of the Buddhist Association of China, a supervisory group controlled by the ruling Communist Party, has denied the accusations.

The case is a high-stakes test of whether China's burgeoning #MeToo movement can take on powerful officials.

The government has tried to suppress the movement, which has so far been largely limited to academia, the nonprofit sector and the media industry, by censoring posts about sexual harassment and abuse. In some cases, authorities have discouraged women from bringing forth complaints.

The accusations against Xuecheng were deleted from Chinese websites, and comments about the case were banned on social media.

The State Administration for Religious Affairs said that it was investigating the case and "attaches great importance" to the allegations.

In the document, the monks, Du and Liu, say they are writing on behalf of two women who came to them with details of harassment. The document includes explicit messages that the women say were sent to them by Xuecheng between December and February.

In addition to the two women, the monks said that through interviews and a review of messages, they had identified at least four other women who received explicit messages from Xuecheng.

In the document, the monks say that Xuecheng suggested that female students have sex to further their spiritual practice. They say that he manipulated women by asking that they cut off contact with friends and relatives.

In the document, the women say they were deeply hurt by the experience. "My belief system nearly collapsed, and I thought about leaving the life of a nun," one woman recounted.

Longquan Monastery disputed the accuracy of the document, saying Du and Liu had "collected and forged materials, distorted facts and disseminated inaccurate information that harmed Buddhist morals and misled the public."