BEIJING — China's space agency says all systems are go for its spacecraft and rover that have made a pioneering landing on the far side of the moon.

The National Space Administration posted a photo on its website late Friday showing the rover stopped at a point not far from where the Chang'e 4 craft touched down the previous day.

The posting says the Jade Rabbit 2 rover had succeeded in establishing a digital transmission link with a relay satellite that sends data back to the Beijing control center. The rover's radar and panoramic camera have also been activated and are working normally.

The mission is the first to the side of the moon that faces away from Earth. Previous moon landings have been on the near side.