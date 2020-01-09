BEIJING — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Thursday that a preliminary investigation by experts has identified a previously unknown viral pneumonia as a new type of coronavirus.
At least 44 people have been infected in Wuhan, an inland city west of Shanghai. Possible cases have been reported in Hong Kong and South Korea involving recent travelers to China.
Coronaviruses are commonly found in people, and some are a cause of the common cold. They spread through coughing or sneezing or by touching an infected person.
