HONG KONG — Chinese police say an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong who was detained on the mainland has been released.
Authorities in Shenzhen say Simon Cheng Man-kit was released as scheduled on Saturday after 15 days of administrative detention.
Shenzhen is the mainland city neighboring Hong Kong.
