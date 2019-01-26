BEIJING — Chinese police say investigators have concluded an explosion in an apartment building in the country's northeast was set off by a man killed in the blast.
The city government of Changchun said Saturday on its social media account that the man identified only his surname, Guo, also set off an explosion in the building's underground parking lot.
Video of Friday's incident posted on social media showed smoke billowing out of the 30th-floor apartment and the entrance to the parking garage.
The government announcement said Guo suffered from cancer.
It said he killed a man with whom he had business disputes in another city before driving to Changchun.
