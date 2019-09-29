BEIJING — A parade Tuesday by China's secretive military will offer a rare look at its rapidly developing arsenal, including possibly a nuclear-armed missile that could reach the United States in 30 minutes.

The Dongfeng 41 is one of a series of new weapons Chinese media say might be unveiled during the parade marking the ruling Communist Party's 70th anniversary in power. Others include a supersonic drone and a robot submarine.

The event will highlight Beijing's ambition to enforce claims to Taiwan, the South China Sea and other disputed territories — and to challenge Washington as the region's dominant force.

The People's Liberation Army is the world's biggest with 2 million men and women in uniform and has the second-highest annual spending after the U.S. military.