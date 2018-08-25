BEIJING — At least 18 people were killed in a fire at a resort hotel in China's northeastern city of Harbin early Saturday, state news agency said.
The fire broke broke out at a hot springs hotel in the city's Sun Island tourist area, the Xinhua News Agency said.
Rescue work was underway and the cause under investigation, Xinhua said. It gave no other details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fire at hot springs hotel in northeast Chinese city kills 18
At least 18 people were killed in a fire at a resort hotel in China's northeastern city of Harbin early Saturday, state news agency said.
World
Pope heads to Ireland amid new global outrage over sex abuse
Pope Francis arrives Saturday in Ireland, ground zero of the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis, with the institution under fire across the globe for its systemic failures to protect children from priestly rapists or punish bishops who hid the crimes.
World
UN peacekeeper killed in attack in Central African Republic
The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general says a peacekeeper from Burundi has been killed in an attack in the Central African Republic.
World
Elderly Koreans shut out of family reunions use backchannels
Kim Kyung-jae will probably never be chosen in the government lottery that would allow him to reunite one last time with his relatives in North Korea. But that's no problem, he said this week in an interview, even as a small group of the lucky South Koreans who won the lottery met with their loved ones in North Korea.
World
Myanmar crackdown splits Rohingya with little hope of return
Forged over generations in villages in Myanmar, Rohingya communities are now held together in calls over crackling phone lines.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.