– The repercussions from a mysterious virus that has sickened hundreds of people began reverberating far from its epicenter in central China on Saturday, as Hong Kong closed its schools for several weeks, Beijing began restricting buses in and out of the capital and the country’s travel association suspended Chinese tour groups heading overseas.

The new measures, coming on top of previous travel restrictions that had effectively penned in tens of millions of people in Hubei, the province at the heart of the outbreak, are certain to further dampen celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which began on Saturday.

They came, too, as China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, who had said little publicly about the crisis despite growing criticism of the response, pledged Saturday that officials would “stand at the front line to safeguard social stability.”

The illness linked to the virus has killed at least 56 people and sickened more than 1,300 in China, according to official reports. Cases have been confirmed in all but one of China’s provinces and autonomous regions, as well as in at least 11 other countries as the virus has spread to Europe, the United States, Australia and, most recently, Canada.

France has confirmed three cases of the virus, and the United States has confirmed two, saying at least 50 people are under observation for the illness in 22 states, including Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the newest victims in China was a 62-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist, who died on Saturday, according to state news media. The state-owned television network said the doctor had been at the “front line” of the outbreak, despite retiring from a Wuhan hospital in March 2019.

And officials in the southern city of Hechi said on Saturday that a 2-year-old girl suffering from the coronavirus had been admitted to a hospital, becoming the youngest person known to be infected.

Travel constraints imposed earlier in Wuhan and 12 nearby cities have penned in 35 million people. Wuhan tightened its restrictions further on Saturday, with a ban on most vehicle traffic in the city center.

The U.S. Embassy said on Saturday that all American employees at its consulate in Wuhan have been ordered to leave the city. The U.S. government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the plan.