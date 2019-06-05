MOSCOW — Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Xi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday morning for a visit affirming the increasingly close relationship between the two former Cold War communist rivals.
He will hold talks with Putin at the Kremlin later in the day and visit the opening of a Chinese car factory. Xi will also be one of the key speakers at Russia's major investment conference in St. Petersburg on Friday.
China and Russia in recent years have aligned their foreign policy positions at the United Nations and in regard to major international crises such as Syria and Iran's nuclear program.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Sudan protesters reject general's call for talks
The Latest on developments in Sudan (all times local):
World
Germany says question of reparations to Greece is settled
The German government is underlining its position that the question of World War II reparations to Greece has been settled, after Athens asked Berlin to enter talks on paying compensation.
Nation
Trump on England's southern coast to attend D-Day ceremony
President Donald Trump traveled to the southern coast of England Wednesday to pay respects to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany.
World
German nurse accused of 100 deaths says sorry to families
A former nurse on trial on allegations he killed 100 patients at two hospitals in northern Germany apologized to his victims' relatives in a final statement to the court Wednesday, saying he realized how much pain and suffering he had caused with his "terrible deeds."
World
Rescue chopper unable to reach bodies on Himalayan mountain
Indian officials on Wednesday were reconsidering a plan to retrieve five bodies believed to be members of a team of international climbers that went missing on a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain that a rescue helicopter was unable to reach.