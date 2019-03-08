BEIJING — China's exports to the United States fell 14.1 percent from a year earlier in the first two months of 2019 as President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs chilled demand, while sales to the rest of the world also slid.
Customs data released Friday show China's global exports sank 4.6 percent from a year earlier in January and February. Analysts look at the total for the two months to screen out the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, when factories close for up to two weeks.
Forecasters say even if Beijing and Washington settle their battle over Chinese technology policy, export growth this year should be lackluster due to weakening global economic growth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Popular support for militants complicates Pakistan crackdown
On the congested streets of Bahawalpur, a city in southern Pakistan's jihadi heartland, emotions run high in favor of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a U.N.-designated terror group that recently pushed nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
World
Analysts: Normal operations restored at NKorean launch site
U.S. analysts say North Korea appears to have restored normal operations at a long-range rocket launch site it partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.
World
Chinese exports fall amid US tariffs, weak global demand
China's exports to the United States fell 14.1 percent from a year earlier in the first two months of 2019 as President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs chilled demand, while sales to the rest of the world also slid.
World
At hearing, Amazon tribe accuses Brazil army of atrocities
First the helicopters arrived, dropping chemical bombs. Then came armed men in green uniforms who proceeded to slaughter members of an Amazon tribe to make way for a major road.
World
Huge power outage in Venezuela raises tensions amid crisis
Much of Venezuela remained engulfed by darkness into early Friday amid one of the largest power outages in years, raising tensions in a country already on edge from ongoing political turmoil.