– When a projectile struck a Hong Kong woman in the eye this week as protesters clashed with the police, China responded quickly: Its state television network reported that the woman had been injured not by one of the police's beanbag rounds, but by a protester.

The network's website went further: It posted what it said was a photo of the woman counting out cash on a sidewalk — insinuating, as Chinese reports have claimed before, that the protesters are merely paid ­provocateurs.

The Communist Party exerts overwhelming control over media content inside China's so-called Great Firewall, and it is now using it as a cudgel in an information war over the protests.

In recent days, China has more aggressively stirred up nationalist and anti-Western sentiment using state and social media, and it has manipulated the context of images and videos to undermine the protesters.

The result, both in mainland China and abroad, has been to create an alternate version of what, seen from Hong Kong, is clearly a popular protest movement. In China's version, a small, violent gang of protesters, unsupported by residents and provoked by foreign agents, is running rampant, calling for Hong Kong's independence and tearing China apart. This narrative almost certainly reflects that of the country's leaders, including Xi Jinping, and it is fueling misunderstanding — and increasingly anger — among the Chinese public. That could, in turn, raise pressure on the government, increasing the risk of an overreaction or miscalculation based on limited or inaccurate information.

People posting on Weibo, a Chinese social media site, are increasingly calling for Beijing to act. "Beating them to a pulp is not enough," one person said about protesters Tuesday, echoing an increasingly common sentiment on Weibo. "They must be beaten to death. Just send a few tanks over to clean them up."

In China, where a disinformation war rages, sympathy for the protesters is waning. State media defend the Hong Kong police.

Since China's censors have the ability to quickly remove offending comments, the abundance of them suggests that the government is willing to tolerate the warning they deliver, however ominous.

China has long curated the content that it allows its citizens to see and read. Its new campaign has echoes of tactics used by other countries, principally Russia, to inundate domestic and international audiences with bursts of information, propaganda and, in some cases, outright disinformation.

"Propagandists observe each other across borders, and they learn from each other," said Peter Pomerantsev, author of "This is Not Propaganda," a new book that describes how authoritarian governments have weaponized social media that were once hailed as harbingers for democratic ideals.

The disinformation has clearly been aimed at undermining sympathy for the protesters' goals, which now include demands for greater democratic freedoms for the territory's 7 million residents.

Propaganda in the traditional sense, Pomerantsev said, would try to win over an audience, while disinformation is meant simply to sow confusion and fuel conspiracies. "You have to smother everything with doubt, and conspiracy is very effective in creating that," Pomerantsev said.

Though China's disinformation network has received less global attention than Russia's, the country's officials have, over the last decade, built a machinery of online controls that far exceed any other ­country's.

Hong Kong, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997, remains outside China's firewall, and thus is sitting along one of the world's most profound online divides. Preserving the city's freedom to live without the mainland's controls has become one of the causes now motivating the protests.

"Deep inside, mainlanders and Hong Kong people have very different life experiences and emotions," said Fang Kecheng, an assistant professor of journalism at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "Without the shared emotions, it's not easy for mainlanders — even those who can freely access information — to empathize with Hong Kong people, which is an important explanation for how the government has been able to create a parallel universe of narratives."

China's new aggressiveness in the effort represents a shift in tactics. When large protests erupted in June over the Hong Kong government's proposed law allowing the extradition of criminal suspects to the mainland, China's state media — and officials — largely ignored them.

Since July 1, the state media have vigorously defended the police in Hong Kong, belittled the protesters and accused Westerners of orchestrating the turmoil.