HONG KONG — China says it doesn't want to see increased trade tensions with the U.S. as the two countries hold talks in Washington this week, but it's prepared for any outcome and will fight for its own interests.

The comments by a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman on Thursday came after President Donald Trump tweeted that there has been "no folding" in the discussions.

Spokesman Gao Feng also told reporters that China hopes the U.S. will help resolve a case involving Chinese tech company ZTE, which has been hit with a crippling ban on buying from U.S. suppliers.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are leading talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday aimed at heading off a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.