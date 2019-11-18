BANGKOK — China has urged the U.S. military to "stop flexing muscles" in the disputed South China Sea.
A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defense told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the U.S. to halt what he called "provocations" in the South China Sea.
The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defense, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defense Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defense officials conference.
In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.
