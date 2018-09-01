BEIJING — A state news agency says torrential rains in southern China killed at least two people and forced 127,000 to evacuate.
The Xinhua News Agency said Saturday another two people were missing following the downpour in Guangdong Province, which abuts Hong Kong.
Xinhua said damage was estimated at more than 1 billion yuan ($150 million). It said 43 houses were toppled.
The agency said authorities have opened more than 1,800 emergency shelters.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Indonesia's president announces bid for 2032 Olympics
Indonesia will bid to host the 2032 Olympics following the success of the Asian Games held there over the past two weeks, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said in a surprise announcement Saturday that highlights the rising ambition of the giant but long underperforming Southeast Asian nation.
World
Pope decries "emergency" of plastics blighting world's seas
Pope Francis wants concrete action to combat the "emergency" of plastics littering seas and oceans.
World
Russian airport worker dies, 18 hurt in plane crash
Russia's transportation minister says a supervisor at Sochi airport has died during an emergency response after a landing plane careered off the end of the runway into a riverbed and caught fire.
World
Palestinians condemn US ending funding for UN refugee agency
A spokesman for the Palestinian president says the American decision to cut funding for the U.N. agency aiding Palestinian refugees is "an attack on the rights of the Palestinian people."
World
China storm kills 2 people, forces 127,000 to evacuate
A state news agency says torrential rains in southern China killed at least two people and forced 127,000 to evacuate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.