BEIJING — The Chinese government says U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will arrive in Beijing on Saturday for more talks on settling a sprawling dispute over technology policy and China's trade surplus with the United States.
An announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the two sides will "continue negotiations on Chinese-U.S. economic and trade issues" but gave no details. It said the visit would last through Monday.
China promised last week to buy more American goods but the two sides have yet to report progress toward a final settlement of the dispute that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to hike tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Italy PM-designate focuses on savings lost in bank failures
Italy's premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, is meeting with the Bank of Italy governor as part of consultations ahead of forming a government.
World
China sets trial for dissident who chronicled rights abuses
A lawyer for the Chinese dissident behind a website documenting alleged rights abuses says the activist will be tried for leaking state secrets on June 20.
World
Explosion in Canadian restaurant wounds 15 people
Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.
World
Indonesia passes new terror law after attacks using children
Indonesia's parliament unanimously approved a tougher anti-terrorism law on Friday, lengthening detention periods and involving the military in counter-terrorism policing, spurred into action by recent bombings that involved children as perpetrators.
World
Voting begins throughout Ireland in major abortion decision
Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.