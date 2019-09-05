BEIJING — China's Commerce Ministry says talks with the United States on ending their tariff war will take place in early October in Washington, later than previously planned.
Thursday's announcement followed new tariff hikes last weekend by both governments and a report that envoys were struggling to agree on a schedule for the talks, which were to have taken place this month.
The Commerce Ministry said the two sides will "conduct conscientious consultations" in mid-September to prepare for the talks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Hormel unwraps plant-based protein line, called Happy Little Plants
The maker of bacon, ham, turkey and Spam is turning to plants as a protein source.
Variety
Asian shares rise amid optimism about Hong Kong, Brexit
Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday amid encouraging global developments, including British lawmakers seeking a less chaotic exit from the European Union and easing political tensions in Hong Kong.
National
Biden defends campaign fundraiser with natural gas investor
Joe Biden is defending himself against criticism that the co-founder of a liquefied natural gas firm is hosting a fundraiser for him despite his pledge not to accept fossil fuel money for his 2020 presidential bid.
National
Democratic candidates focus on climate change in town halls
Top Democratic presidential contenders talked tough Wednesday on cutting climate-damaging emissions from oil, gas and coal, turning their focus to global warming in a marathon evening of town halls that gave the candidates a chance to distinguish themselves on a topic of growing importance to their party's liberal base.
Variety
Dorian creeps up U.S. coast, with fears of record storm surge
Millions were ordered to evacuate as forecasters said near-record levels of seawater and rain could swamp the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.