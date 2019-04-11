BEIJING — China says trade talks with the U.S. are "moving forward" after nine rounds of consultations aimed at ending a standoff that has shaken the world economic outlook.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Thursday said the latest discussions had achieved "new substantial progress."

The three days of talks in Washington last week dealt with issues including technology transfer, intellectual property rights protection, non-tariff measures, agriculture and enforcement of agreements.

Leading the delegations are U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Lu says China hopes the sides could keep working to address concerns "on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit." White House press secretary Sarah Sanders earlier said "significant work remains" before an agreement can be reached.