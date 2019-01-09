BEIJING — 5:00 p.m. (All times local)

A Chinese government spokesman says three days of talks with U.S. envoys aimed at ending a costly tariff battle have ended, but no details were immediately released.

The foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said the talks wrapped up Wednesday. Lu said an official statement would come later.

Asian stock markets rose on news the talks, originally planned for two days, were extended into a third.

The two governments have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each others goods in the dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions.