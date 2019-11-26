– If Chinese leader Xi Jinping receives a morning briefing, Monday's must have been a doozy. Nothing but bad news after bad news.

There was the bombshell from Australia, the defection of a man purporting to be a Chinese spy who's been trying to influence elections in Taiwan and Hong Kong and kidnap dissidents.

Then there was the new trove of documents giving lie to the Chinese Communist Party's claim that the mass internment camps in Xinjiang were not re-education facilities for Muslims but merely vocational training centers.

And the most domestically seismic news of all: the poll results showing the pro-democracy candidates had won a stunning victory in Hong Kong, sidelining Beijing's representatives from local authority.

The party is so opaque that it's not known even if Xi gets a morning briefing, let alone how he reacted. But the weekend's triple whammy has re­ignited speculation about internal pressures in China's leadership, especially since it comes amid a trade war with the U.S. that doesn't look like it will be resolved any time soon.

"It's not crazy to think, based upon the evidence that we have, that there is some degree of infighting within the Chinese government about how to respond and how the Chinese government should behave," said Christopher Balding, a professor at Fulbright University Vietnam who taught in China until last year.

To be sure, there is no sign that Xi, who removed term limits so he can rule China indefinitely, is anything but entirely in charge.

Through his propagation of "Xi Jinping Thought," he has rolled out a personality cult not seen since Mao. And he has purged countless bureaucrats and dispatched rivals in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that has disciplined more than 1.5 million officials.

"Leaks in the system are quite rare, but it doesn't mean that the leadership is in crisis or that unity has deteriorated," said Yun Jiang, co-editor of the China-focused Neican blog.

Still, the recent developments will not be welcome.

Leaked documents on the party's actions in Xinjiang — first to the New York Times, then through the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists — show that at least one senior official is so disaffected with the repression that he or she took the extremely risky step of handing them to foreign journalists.

Together, the documents show the lengths to which the party has gone to try to "Sinicize" the mostly Uighur Muslim minority in western China, and that the system was ordered by Xi himself.

The reported defection of a Chinese spy also hints at disagreement with the system.

Wang Liqiang has reportedly told Australian authorities that he worked in Hong Kong as a spy for Chinese military intelligence and was also tasked with meddling in Taiwan's 2020 elections to try to topple the independence-minded president, Tsai Ing-wen.

Australia's top spy agency has said it is taking the man's claims seriously, but some analysts point out inconsistencies and errors in his testimony, not to mention amateurish passport forgeries, prompting questions about his credibility.

Chinese authorities immediately sought to discredit him, saying he was a fugitive with fake documents who had been convicted of fraud and that his story was all lies.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang ridiculed the "clumsy drama" of the man's defection to Australia, and called the leaks about Xinjiang "slander" against counter­terrorism efforts. "Lies are lies, no matter how many times they are repeated," Geng said in Beijing on Monday.

More problematic is the vote result in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy candidates swept 347 of the 452 seats up for grabs in local council elections, while pro-Beijing candidates won only 60 seats.