BEIJING — China's trade with the United States contracted again in October despite optimism about a possible deal aimed at ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth.
Government data Friday showed Chinese imports of U.S. goods fell 14.3% from a year earlier while exports to the United States sank 16.2%.
The two sides announced a tentative agreement Oct. 12 that prompted President Donald Trump to suspend a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods. But penalties already imposed remained in place, depressing trade in goods from American soybeans to medical equipment.
China's global exports sank 0.9% from a year earlier while imports were off 6.4%, adding to signs of weakening domestic demand.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Venezuelans charting escape selling off past at flea markets
Having decided it's time to abandon her crisis-torn homeland, Yenika Calderon spreads out her worldly possessions in the middle of a flea market in Venezuela's capital, hoping to pocket enough money to give her young family a fresh start far away in Spain.
World
AP Explains: Why is Evo Morales facing protests in Bolivia?
Bolivia is being wracked by its biggest protests in decades following a disputed Oct. 20 election in which President Evo Morales declared himself the outright winner of a fourth consecutive term, avoiding the need for a runoff vote against his top rival. Allegations of fraud by the opposition have fed weeks of sometimes violent protests, which Morales has called an attempted coup after what he says was a fair election. Here's a look at how Bolivia got to this point.
World
China sentences former Japanese politician to life
A court in southern China on Friday sentenced an elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison in a 5-year-old drug trafficking case.
World
Huawei founder says US sanctions not his toughest crisis
For decades, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei stayed out of sight as his company grew to become the biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers and surpassed Apple as the No. 2 smartphone brand.
World
Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash
A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday, in a rare fatality after five months of unrest that is expected to intensify anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.