BEIJING — China's trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September amid a tariff war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.
Customs data reported Monday show imports from the United States fell 20.6% from a year earlier. Exports to the U.S. market fell 17.8%.
The two sides agreed Friday to postpone further tariff hikes in their dispute over Beijing's trade surplus and technology policies. But they reported no agreements on the basic disputes that sparked their 15-month-old fight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pullout order followed days of agitation by president
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw essentially all U.S. forces from northern Syria came after the commander in chief privately agitated for…
Nation
U. S.-allied Kurds strike deal to bring Assad's Syrian troops back into Kurdish areas
Feeling abandoned by the U.S., Kurds join Syrian forces
World
Philippine police chief resigns amid drug allegations
The Philippine national police chief resigned on Monday after he faced allegations in a Senate hearing that he intervened as a provincial police chief in 2013 to prevent his officers from being prosecuted for allegedly selling a huge quantity of illegal drugs they had seized.
World
China's September imports from US fall 20% amid tariff war
China's trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September amid a tariff war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.
World
Ecuador indigenous, president strike deal to end protests
President Lenín Morenoand leaders of Ecuador's indigenous peoples struck a deal late Sunday to cancel a disputed austerity package and end nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed the economy and left seven dead.