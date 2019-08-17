– She did not know where she was. She did not speak the language. She was 16.

The man said he was her husband — at least that’s what the translation app indicated — and he pressed himself against her. Nyo, a girl from a mountain village, wasn’t quite sure how pregnancy worked. But it happened.

The baby, 9 days old, looks undeniably Chinese. “Like her father,” Nyo said. “The same lips … Chinese,” she added, like a curse.

China’s “one child” policy has been praised by its leaders for preventing the population from exploding into a Malthusian nightmare. But over 30 years, China was robbed of millions of girls as families used gender-based abortions and other methods to ensure their only child was a boy.

These boys are now men. At the height of the gender imbalance in 2004, 121 boys were born in China for every 100 girls, according to Chinese population figures.

To cope, Chinese men have begun importing wives, sometimes by force.

“Bride trafficking is very common here in Shan state,” said Zaw Min Tun, a member of the police anti-human-trafficking task force in Lashio. “But only a few people are really aware of the trafficking.”

A study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Kachin Women’s Association Thailand estimated that 21,000 women and girls from northern Myanmar were forced into marriage in just one province in China from 2013 to 2017.

The hamlet in Mongyai township is little more than an army garrison, with soldiers and their families sheltering in metal-roofed shacks on dirt lanes.

After finishing school last year, Nyo and her classmate, Phyu, who are being identified by their nicknames because they are minors, decided they wanted more than what this impoverished army outpost offered. A neighbor, Daw San Kyi, promised them waitressing jobs on the Chinese border through the connections of another villager, Daw Hnin Wai.

Hnin Wai had the nicest home in the village, so the waitressing offer carried weight. “We trusted them,” said Phyu, now 17.

Early one morning in July 2018, a van came to Mongyai to pick up the girls. The mountain road made Phyu carsick. San Kyi offered her four pills for her nausea.

After that, Phyu’s recollection is fuzzy. Someone also injected her arm with something. A photo taken shows her face puffy and eyes dazed.

“Before this happened, Phyu was so happy and active,” said Daw Aye Oo, her mother. “But they gave her something to make her forget and trigger her sexuality. They beat her. She doesn’t know she is ruined.”

Nyo, also now 17, refused to take any pills. Her memory is clearer but no less confusing. There were stops at guesthouses along the border and a story about the heavy rain closing the restaurant. There was a boat ride and more cars.

After more than 10 days in transit, the idea of working in a restaurant receded, Nyo said. She and Phyu tried to run away twice, but they didn’t know where to go. The traffickers caught them and locked them in a room. Their phones had no signal.

Men who spoke Chinese came to see them. Some pointed at one girl, some at the other. “I had a sense I was being sold, but I could not escape,” Phyu said.

Neither girl remembers a border crossing, but suddenly they were in China.

Two months after the girls, now married, arrived in Xiangcheng, police knocked on their husbands’ doors.

Yuan and Gao, the girls’ husbands, were detained for at least 30 days, as mandated by law, said Niu Tianhui, a spokesman for the Xiangcheng police.

The girls’ home in Shan state, in the foothills of the Himalayas, has been torn by ethnic warfare for decades. Women and children are the most vulnerable to abuse.

“Bride trafficking is the consequence of civil war,” said Lauh Khaw Swang, a project manager for the Htoi Gender and Development Foundation in Kachin state, which neighbors Shan and is also embroiled in armed conflict.

San Kyi, the neighbor who the girls say kidnapped them, is now in jail in Lashio. Hnin Wai, the other woman believed to be a local trafficker, is on the run.

As her pregnancy progressed, Nyo decided she would give up the child for adoption. Then her baby was born.

“I wanted to give her away, but I looked at her and I loved her,” Nyo said. “Even with that Chinese animal’s lips.”