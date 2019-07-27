STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Lei Ye of China won the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship on Saturday, beating Jillian Bourdage of Tamarac, Florida, 1 up in the 36-hole final at SentryWorld.
The 18-year-old Ye, an incoming freshman at Stanford, won the par-4 35th hole with a birdie and matched Bourdage with a par on the par-4 36th to end the match.
Ye earned a spot next year in the U.S. Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston and an invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Both finalists qualified for the U.S. Women's Amateur next month at Old Waverly in Mississippi.
The 17-year-old Bourdage is set to attend Ohio State next year.
