BEIJING — China's government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.
The Commerce Ministry announcement Thursday was the first official confirmation that Vice Premier Liu He would attend the signing.
A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said a delegation led by Liu would be in Washington from Monday to Wednesday.
Under the "Phase 1" deal, China agreed to buy more American farm exports and Washington postponed additional planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports. The two sides have yet to release details.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
China's economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal
China's government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.
National
House to vote later today on curbing Trump actions vs. Iran
The House will vote on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified.
National
Asian stocks, oil prices rebound as Iran anxiety eases
Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday as anxiety over potential U.S.-Iranian conflict eased.
National
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified.
National
McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen
The standoff over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial deepened as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there will be "no haggling" with Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands for more details and witnesses.